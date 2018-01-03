A suitcase of Harry Potter Wands, a go-kart and pair of Gucci trainers - all lost and found in Peterborough's Travelodges

A go-kart, a diary from the 1960’s, a pair of Gucci trainers and a suitcase of Harry Potter wands - make the list of bizarre objects left behind in Peterborough Travelodges in 2017.

The chain of hotels has revealed some of the more interesting items left behind in its 542 UK hotels during the last 12 months.

With nearly 19 million people annually staying in a Travelodge hotel, some of the unusual treasures that have been left behind in Peterborough include:

· A go-kart (Peterborough Central)

· A diary from the 1960’s (Peterborough Eye Green)

· A pair of Gucci trainers (Peterborough Alwalton)

· A suitcase of Harry Potter Wands (Peterborough Central)

· An engraved crystal sherry decanter (Peterborough Alwalton)

Interesting the hotel chain has seen a growing trend in forgetful brides. One new bride staying at York Central Travelodge left behind her Mother-in- law, she only realised when she got home that she forgot her most important new family member. Whilst another bride staying at Birmingham Bullring left the hotel without her diamond Mangala Sutra, which is an Indian wedding necklace with the same significance as a wedding ring.

The hotel manager at Manchester Trafford Park Travelodge got quite a shock when they found a 27 ft ‘Starchaser’ space rocket at their hotel.

A pilot, from a well-known airline, was in quite a rush to get to the airport that he left his pilot’s licence at Gatwick Airport Travelodge. Luckily the hotel manager flew to his rescue and personally took the licence to the airport.

One executive who left behind his 50 year old teddy bear called Rupert at Aberdeen Travelodge. The destressed gentleman sent his PA to personally collect the vintage bear from London as he could not sleep without him.

One superstitious business man had to take a day’s holiday to come back from the Netherlands to collect his rare Montblanc, Meisterstück Solitaire Skeleton Fountain Pen, worth £8,000, as he said he could not sign any paper work without his lucky pen.

An American stockbroker left London's Liverpool Street Travelodge without his briefcase which contained over £500,000 worth of share certificates for a client.

One female businesswoman sent a car to pick up her 24ct gold, lucky laughing Buddha necklace which she forgot at Bicester Travelodge after an extensive shopping spree.

Other bizarre lost and found items include:

Birmingham Broadway Plaza - 20 Bob the Builder Costumes including work belts and hard hat.

Eastleigh Central - A bath full of jersey potatoes

Harrogate West Park - Life size cut outs of Ryan Gosling and Brad Pitt

Manchester Central - A vintage Louis Vuitton trunk with ball gowns

Newcastle Central - A winning Euro Lottery ticket

Weston Super Mare - A Silver Tabby cat called Baskin and a Yorkshire Terrier dog called Robbins

York - A pair of Oranda fish called Gin & Tonic

Wolverhampton - Antique urn containing ashes of a beloved husband