Occupants evacuate building after deliberate flat fire in Peterborough

The occupants of a three-storey building in Peterborough were forced to evacuate after a deliberate fire.

Fire crews from Dogsthorpe and Stanground were called to Lincoln Road in Millfield just after midnight this morning (Thursday, December 28).

Firefighters arrived to find a fire on the first floor of a three-storey building. All occupants were safely evacuated before the crews arrived.

Using breathing apparatus the crews extinguished the fire using a hose reel and had returned to their stations by 1.15am.

Police were called about the incident from the fire service.

The cause of the fire was deliberate. Anyone with information should contact police by calling 101, visiting www.cambs.police.uk to submit an online report, or by calling Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.