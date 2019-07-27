Nursery children visit Peterborough care home

Children visited residents at Friary Court in Peterborough’s Burton Street from Giggles Galore nursery in Lincolnshire to take part in a meet and greet, sing songs and enjoying lunch together.

The day was organised by scheme manager Sarah McClatchey and her neighbour Paula Somers, who is the manager and director of the nursery, to help the youngsters be aware of others and develop their communication skills.

Sarah said: “When I informed our residents what I had planned they were so excited and I cannot tell you how happy, encouraging and motivated they were on the day.

“For the residents living with dementia, their spirits were raised and their moods changed, helping them become more communicative.

“The children sang songs before lunch and the residents sang along, joining in with the actions and clapped.”