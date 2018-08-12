Nominations for Cross Keys

Cross Keys Homes has been shortlisted for two prestigious national housing awards.

The housing association’s ‘All About You’ courses have been recognised in the Best Training category at the 24 Housing Award for supporting adult learners who are least likely to participate in mainstream learning.

Care service Cross Keys Care has also been shortlisted in the Best Care and Support Provider category.

Cross Keys chief executive Claire Higgins said, “The 24housing Awards are highly sought after within the housing sector and so I am delighted that we have been shortlisted for two awards of such calibre.

“The awards show the high regard our services are held in and illustrate that we are really getting it right for our customers

“We are proud to be more than just a landlord and these awards confirm our commitment to our communities and to improving the lives of all the people that live in them.

“Our ‘All About You’ courses enable us to reach out to the most vulnerable and excluded with really innovative approaches to help them help themselves.

“Meanwhile, our care service is transforming the lives of hundreds of local residents, helping them to remain living independently in their own homes, with our LifeLine alarm, community care and extra care housing.”

The 24housing Awards are run by the national trade sector magazine of the same name. The winners will be announced at the awards ceremony on October 18.