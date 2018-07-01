Nominate your Peterborough Reading Heroes and win prizes

Have your say

Nominations are now open for Peterborough shopping centre Serpentine Green’s Reading Heroes competition which celebrates children from the city who has gone above and beyond to help or inspire others through reading.

The competition, now in its third year, asks parents, guardians, teachers, families and friends to nominate a local child under the age of 12 who has inspired others through books.

The winner will receive £150 of National Book Tokens – £50 for the child to spend themselves and £100 for their school library.

A runner-up will receive a copy of David Walliams’ best-selling children’s novel ‘The Midnight Gang’.

Nominations can be made at https://www.serpentine-green.com/readinghero before Monday, July 9.

Adults can visit the website to submit a short entry describing why their nominee deserves to win.