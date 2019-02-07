‘Nobody insults us like Jim Davidson!’ Cresset in Peterborough laughs off comedian’s criticism before show

Jim Davidson delighted his fans in Peterborough last night after returning to the Cresset, but it appears not everything was to the comedian’s liking.

The TV host, who is known for being outspoken, was not shy in making clear his frustrations about the conditions at the theatre before going on stage, complaining about the sound system and lack of heating in his dressing room.

He tweeted: “The Cresset is winning. Sound system terrible, dressing room fot for a polar bear. So again I get it up the a*** for incompetence. What can I do? Not get changed, go on for the 800 people who have paid and hope not to lose my voice and have to cancel tomorrow.”

Mr Davidson has been appearing at the theatre in Bretton for many years, and enthusiasm remains for his show with a big crowd attending last night.

Head of commercial activities at the Cresset Penny Hansen said an extra heater was put into the dressing room to warm it up, and that the sound quality was approved before the show.

She added: “Nobody insults us quite like Jim does!

“We look forward to seeing him next year.”

The Peterborough Telegraph has approached Mr Davidson’s agent to see if he would wish to comment.