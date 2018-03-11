No let down for thrillseekers at city’s cathedral

Thrillseekers can now sign up to abseil down Peterborough Cathedral in aid of two good causes.

The call has gone out for more than 200 people to take part in the 150-foot challenge down the iconic city landmark which is this year celebrating its 900th anniversary.

Money raised from the event on May 18 and 19 will go to both the cathedral and city based charity Shine, which provides specialist support for people affected by spina bifida and hydrocephalus, complex conditions which affect movement, learning and health.

Mayor of Peterborough Cllr John Fox was at the event’s launch last Thursday, which aimed to sign up participants.

He said: “There was a good crowd and there were quite a few people interested in doing it. Those brave enough to do it, good luck to them. It’s for a worthy charity.”

But the mayor admitted with heights not being his thing, he won’t be taking on the huge drop.

“That’s why I joined the navy and not the RAF,” he added.

Peterborough City Council chief executive Gillian Beasley has undertaken the abseil before, and Cllr Fox said she had agreed to do so again.

Those taking part in the abseil will first climb the ancient spiral staircase within the cathedral’s great north west tower and take in the breathtaking views across the city.

Prizes will be awarded to the top fundraisers, and all abseilers will receive a personalised image to share on their social media in the lead-up to the event.

Derby Mountain Rescue will be on hand over the two days to guide the proceedings, and to ensure safety.

Anyone seeking to take part in the abseil can book their place at: www.cathedralabseil.com.