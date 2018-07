Have your say

Firefighters were called on to rescue a horse which had become trapped in a ditch near Whittlesey.

Two crews from Dogsthorpe and the north roaming fire engine were called to a ditch near the B1040 on Wednesday morning.

Firefighters spraying down the horse. Photo: Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue Service

The crews arrived to find the horse with its front legs stuck in silt.

Wearing in-water gear and using specialist equipment, the firefighters worked with the owner to release the horse and get it safely out of the ditch.

All crews had returned to their stations by 2.20pm.