No dramas as Daisy (14) receives Peterborough Drama Festival overall winner’s trophy

There was no need for Daisy Reeves-Turner to act surprised - when she was caught unawares and crowned overall winner at this year’s Peterborough Drama Festival.

Daisy was awarded the Victor Ludorum Trophy, following the festival held in March, which goes to the competitor who has excelled in a wide variety of disciplines.

The surprise presentation ceremony took place at All Saints’ Church, Paston, where Daisy (14) is a regular attendee and young server.

The presentation was made by the Festival chairman, Mrs Pam Tedcastle, who said: Many cups and trophies are awarded for the winners of classes but there are two trophies which cannot be awarded at the Festival; these are the Victor Ludorum (schools) and the Victor Ludorum (individual) and they are awarded to the best school or the best competitor overall.

“This year there was a worthy recipient of the individual Victor Ludorum in Daisy Reeves- Turner. She fulfilled all the criteria necessary and we were delighted to present the award at her Family Service at Paston Church where she is actively involved.

“Daisy has been entering the Festival for many years and her commitment and enthusiasm is outstanding. She is a good example of what the Festival is all about; it encourages self-confidence, self-discipline and good communication skills, all of which are so important in today’s world.”

Proud mum Hilary Reeves-Turner said: “Daisy’s dad and I are absolutely delighted that Daisy has done so well this year. It’s the result of years of work as she has been entering the festival since she was six under the expert guidance of Tina Doyle, her inspirational drama teacher. Daisy has learned so much year on year from all the feedback she has had from the adjudicators. She has grown in confidence and is now happy to stand and speak in front of an audience, a skill which will serve her well in years to come.”