Nine rough sleepers braving the cold in Peterborough’s Long Causeway area offered support

With the weather turning for the worse there remains a number of people sleeping rough in Peterborough.

Several are bedding down in Long Causeway, near Westgate, with council officers speaking to nine individuals on a single early morning this week.

Rough sleepers' belongings in Long Causeway EMN-190115-163729009

It’s all part of a daily operation to try and engage with rough sleepers and offer them help to get off the streets.

Some people are also bedding down in other parts of the city centre, including in Bridge Street.

But it is different from two years ago when St Peter’s Arcade next to Argo Lounge was a hotspot for rough sleepers.

A Peterborough City Council spokesman said: “We conduct outreach on a daily basis during the week, targeting particular hotspots to engage with rough sleepers and encourage them to accept support.

“Tuesday’s early morning outreach conducted in this area allowed us to speak to nine individuals who we tried to engage and offer assistance to.

“In terms of help being offered, the team will work to understand the needs of each rough sleeper they engage with and make them a personalised offer.

“Should the rough sleeper not be known to them, they may ask them to come to the Garden House or another location, or if they are known to them they may make them a direct offer of shelter for that night.”

The Garden House in the Cathedral Precincts is being used as a day centre to offer help and support for homeless people.

The scheme is being run by Light Project Peterborough.

Donations gathered from the Safer off the Streets partnership will see all donations go to the running costs of the Garden House.

A contactless card donation window has been placed outside Argo Lounge in St Peter’s Arcade to raise money.

By tapping their contactless debit cards at the window any time of the day, residents will donate £3.

Moreover, Light Project Peterborough has extended its winter night shelter until at least April.

The shelter provides room for eight rough sleepers each night.