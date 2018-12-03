New York Police find Peterborough couple's engagement ring lost after proposal

Police in New York found the engagement ring a couple from Peterborough lost after a proposal in Central Park.

NYPD put out an appeal on Twitter after the ring was dropped down a drain in Times Square a few hours after the proposal, with a video showing the couple attempting to recover the jewellery.

Fortunately the force were able to get to the ring and clean it before asking the public to identify the pair so they could return their precious item to them.

The viral video and photos on social media proved successful in identifying the couple as Daniella Anthony and John Drennan, who had already returned home when the ring was found.

NYPD tweeted a photo of the happy couple, adding: "Case closed."

Daniella also tweeted: "Thank you so much @NYPDnews and everyone for sharing and reuniting me with my ring! Proposal was in Central Park and fell off over the drain! Thought was gone forever! Can’t thank officers enough!"

The couple trying to find the ring in Times Square. Photo: NYPD

While John tweeted: "We wanted to say thank you to everyone who helped especially @NYPDnews and a special little girl who gave my fiancé a big hug... So much love for NYC! @TimesSquareNYC."

The BBC has spoken to the couple who had flown to New York to celebrate their 10 year dating anniversary. John proposed in Central Park with Daniella agreeing to marry him.

The ring, though, was too big and later escaped into the drain in Times Square. The couple called the police and officers from the force were able to jar the grate open with a crow bar before spending two hours searching for it with torches, but with no success.

The inconsolable couple then returned home without leaving their names with the NYPD, who were later able to recover the ring and clean it.

John told the BBC: "We just presumed it was gone. In the end, we had no choice but to walk away and try to enjoy the rest of our weekend."

Daniella and John will now liaise with the force to have the ring returned to them in Peterborough.

NYPD first put out the appeal to find the couple on Saturday. The force tweeted a video of the pair trying to locate the ring which has now been viewed more than six and a half million times. The tweet stated: "WANTED for dropping his fiancée’s ring in @TimesSquareNYC! She said Yes - but he was so excited that he dropped the ring in a grate. Our @NYPDSpecialops officers rescued it & would like to return it to the happy couple. Help us find them?"

Another appeal was then put out, this time with images of the couple. The tweet read: "We still haven’t found our “almost engaged” couple WANTED for dropping their ring in Times Square. Here are some more photos, does anyone recognize them?"

Another tweet was then put up, this time of the happy couple after they had been identified, alongside the words "case closed".