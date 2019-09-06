New theatre school to add to the mix in Peterborough

Peterborough New Theatre, which kicks off its debut season of shows later this month, is to launch its own theatre school in the new year.

The New Theatre Academy (NTA), based at the venue in Broadway, will run in association with Tag Youth Theatre, which stages its first ever production - Grease - at the Key Theatre in October.

The NTA will work throughout the year, building towards showcases and productions that will take place on the newly refurbished New Theatre stage – to an auditorium of over 1000 seats.

Sessions will be tailored towards ages and requirements with three age groups; 4-7, 8-11 and 12 and over.

It will be add to what is already on offer in Peterborough including highly regarded Key Youth Theatre, which has been going more than 25 years, and has just put on a sell-out run of Legally Blonde The Musical; Tu Danse Studios dance and performing arts school, which recently celebrated 10 years in Newark Road; Pauline Quirke Academy, Stagecoach and Wildcats.

Selladoor Worldwide, which operates the theatre under its Selladoor Venues arm, produces a host of West End and international touring productions - and two taster sessions have been set up working with cast and creative members of two of the company’s biggest shows – Madagascar the Musical and Fame the Musical, both of which are coming the New Theatre this Autumn season

New Theatre Director, Richie Ross said “it’s very exciting to think that the New Theatre Academy could see the next leading lady or leading man especially with our connections with professional, international touring shows. We want to open doors not available in Peterborough, with access to arts professionals who will lead the sessions plus industry experts who are actually working out on the road.”

Darren Maddison, from TAG Youth Theatre, added “We are delighted to be working in partnership with New Theatre Peterborough to create a brand new youth theatre for the young people of Peterborough and surrounding areas”

More at www.newtheatreacademy.com.