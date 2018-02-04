New theatre complex for school

Wilds Lodge School in Empingham, celebrated its 11th birthday in style by opening a brand new theatre facilty. The theatre building, which recently won the 2017 George Phillips Built Environment, was officially opened this week by the Lord Lieutenant of Rutland, Deputy Mayor and Deputy Mayoress of Stamford. The new building features the main theatre with permanent seating, a light desk, recording studio, music room as well as the new home of the main reception and therapy rooms. Headteacher Robin Lee gave a speech before students performed Coriolanus in front of their special guests.

The theatre will be hosting a variety of plays, exhibitions and musical events, which the public will be able to see on the Wilds Lodge School Official website,