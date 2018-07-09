New support group for men in Peterborough to tackle male suicides

Men needing a place to talk can join a new support group which hopes to prevent male suicides.

Andy’s Man Club is opening up in Peterborough after proving successful in many other parts of the country.

The club was formed by rugby league player Luke Ambler after his brother-in-law took his own life, and a group is starting up in Peterborough from this evening.

Gary Clarke, who lives locally and works as a manager HMP Peterborough, is a co-facilitator for the group alongside Lee White.

Gary (49) said: “It’s a simple set-up - it’s just a talking shop for men to try and deal with the issue of suicide. It’s the biggest killer of men under the age of 45.

“It’s completely anonymous and we don’t take the names of the people that attend. People can talk about anything.

“I have been through issues of my own. I can talk about how people feel about depression. All you want is someone to talk to.”

The free meetings are every Monday evening from 7pm to 9pm at Outside Links in Wellington Street, next to the YMCA, except for bank holidays.

Outside Links provides continued support for both men and women who have resided at HMP Peterborough in the past, as well as the wider community.

Tea and coffee will provided and Peterborough City Council has agreed not to charge for parking at that time.

Gary added: “The prison has provided the facility for free and the council has provided the parking for free. It shows how different organisations can help people.”