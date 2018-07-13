New Sue Ryder charity shop opens in Peterborough

A new Sue Ryder charity shop has opened in Peterborough

The shop opened in the Ortongate Shopping Centre in Orotn Goldhay yesterday,

It will stock a wide selection of quality second-hand clothing, furniture, electricals and books all at low prices, as well as a range of new goods.

The shop is one of more than 450 across the UK that supports Sue Ryder’s care for people with life-changing conditions, including at the Sue Ryder Thorpe Hall Hospice in Longthorpe, Peterborough.

Simon Foster, Sue Ryder retail area manager, said: “We’re delighted to open a new Sue Ryder shop in Ortongate.

“The new store will be a one-stop shop for people who are on a budget but don’t want to compromise on quality - whether you’re looking to refurnish your home on a shoestring or get a new summer outfit for less.

“Not only will you save money and bag a brilliant buy, you’ll also be helping Sue Ryder deliver care at our seven hospices, in people’s homes and out in the community.

“Anyone interested in volunteering is welcome to pop in for a cup of tea and a chat with the team. No experience is necessary and volunteering is a great way to learn new skills and meet new people.

“Some extra donations would also be very welcome and can be dropped off at the shop. Alternatively, you can take advantage of our free furniture collection service at www.sueryder.org/furniture.”