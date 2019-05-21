New state-of-the-art Magpas air ambulance airlifting more patients to hospital

The new Magpas air ambulance is already reaping huge dividends with the same number of patients airlifted in seven days as the whole of March.

The Augusta Westland 169 (AW169) helicopter recently came into operation after a £1.5 million fundraising campaign, allowing the helimedix team to fly further and faster and reach and treat an even greater number of patients.

Magpas operations manager Andy Smith

And during its first 12 hour shift it was called out three times, with critical care paramedic Steve Chambers stating: “The benefits are already clear. This is much faster than our older aircraft and it has more space in the cabin for us and of course for our patients.”

Last Thursday marked the last shift of the week, with the Magpas team having been activated to 16 serious medical emergencies by air (and 10 by rapid response vehicle).

Via helicopter alone, they were called to incidents across Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire, Peterborough, Hertfordshire, Norfolk, Northamptonshire and Suffolk.

Andy Smith, clinical operations manager and critical care paramedic, said: “Our new air ambulance for the local communities has shortened our response time during every incident flight so far.

“We’ve been to the whole region this week, taking us further afield than before, covering almost 700 air miles in that time and flying our hospital level care to patients more quickly. We have already airlifted three patients to hospital - that’s the same number of patients we airlifted in March - and the medical equipment bags fit even more efficiently on board the aircraft.”

The charity’s CEO Daryl Brown said: “For almost 50 years now, Magpas Air Ambulance have been pioneering leaders in pre-hospital emergency medicine, putting our patients at the heart of everything we do.

“This new helicopter is a key example of how our service is continually evolving and developing to fit our patient and clinical needs. And so our lifesaving journey continues.”

Magpas Air Ambulance needs to raise an extra £50,000 a month to keep its new air ambulance flying.

To read more about its #FurtherFasterGreater campaign, visit: https://magpas.org.uk/furtherfastergreater.