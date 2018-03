Have your say

A woman who lost 2st 9lbs in just five months after joining a Slimming World group is looking to share her experience.

Louisa Anne Ward, who dropped from a size 14 to a size 10, is opening her own group in Parnwell.

“I have gained the confidence to stand in front of a room full of people to tell them, they too can feel as fabulous as I do,” she said.

Louisa’s new group will run on Thursday evenings at 7.30pm starting April 5 at Parnwell Community Centre. Contact her on 07853793636.