New Sheriff’s pledge to help old and young

The new High Sheriff of Cambridgeshire has vowed to celebrate the volunteers who make the county great during his year in the post.

Neil McKittrick - who has lived in Peterborough for more than 30 years - said he wanted to help the old and the young after being made Sheriff at a ceremony yesterday (Wednesday).

Neil McKittrick in his role as judge at Peterborough Crown Court

He also pledged to promote print media, such as The Peterborough Telegraph, and broadcast media across the county.

Mr McKittrick helped keep law and order in Peterborough during his years sitting as a Crown Court Judge, a position he retired from in 2011, becoming a Deputy Lord-Lieutenant for Cambridgeshire the same year.

He said: “As a Cambridgeshire man, born and bred, I am delighted to have the opportunity to serve as Sheriff for the next year.

“I hope to concentrate on encouraging and thanking those working in the voluntary sector and those supporting the old, the infirm and those suffering with cognitive difficulties.

ANZAC Day service at Sgt Hunter's grave at Broadway Cemetery. Neil McKittrick reading the first lesson EMN-160425-174614009

“There are so many people doing excellent work in our communities and they deserve our gratitude. I would like to meet as many as possible.

“Another interest of mine is local media. Both print and broadcast media play a vital role in our democracy in educating, informing and holding the powerful to account. A lively media reflects a lively society, and we need to remember how important their work can be.

“Of course I do not forget young people and those who work with them, and I hope that many donations made during my year will go to youth projects through the High Sheriff’s Fund administered by the Cambridgeshire Community Foundation.”

Mr McKittrick takes over from to Dr Andy Harter in the post, and was installed at a historic ceremony in Huntingdon.

The position of High Sheriff is unpaid and not political, and will see Mr McKittrick take on a number of civic and ceremonial roles across the county.