New sensory room at Queensgate Shopping Centre after £10,000 donation

Queensgate Shopping Centre has offered a unit for six months free of charge to be used as a sensory room.

The sensory room on the ground floor near John Lewis will be used by Little Miracles which supports families who have children with disabilities and additional needs.

Taylor Rose TTKW, whose staff have been fundraising for the charity for the last year, is providing £10,000 to help with the costs of setting up and running the sensory room.

The firm will also continue fundraising for Little Miracles with major activities planned for later in the year.

Leeton Group is also volunteering its services to help make the unit more suitable for families, including installing a disabled toilet.

Michelle King, the charity’s chief executive, said the facility “will make a real difference for disabled people in Peterborough.”

Mark Broadhead, centre director at Queensgate, said: “We are delighted to be supporting Little Miracles and excited to welcome the new sensory room to Queensgate.”