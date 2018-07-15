New sculpture unveiled outside Peterborough’s Key Theatre

Artwork from internationally renowned sculptor Sir Anthony Caro has been unveiled outside the Key Theatre by Vivacity.

The two metre high, oiled mild steel sculpture was originally sited outside Stuart House in St John’s Street in 1984 then Thorpe Meadows and has recently been restored.

The return of Lagoon coincides with the exhibition Anthony Caro & Sheila Girling: A 64 Year Conversation about Art, which is currently on show at Peterborough Museum and City Gallery. The exhibition illustrates the relationship and influence of the late Caro and his wife on each other’s work.

Paul Caro, son of the sculptor, and Peter Murray from the Yorkshire Sculpture Park, a close friend of Caro, were at the unveiling last Thursday.