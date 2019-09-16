New restaurant to bring a taste of Nepal to Peterborough city centre

New life is to be breathed into a landmark Peterborough city centre building which has been empty for almost two years.

The Gurkha Durbaar Nepalese and Indian restaurant is set to bring something new to Peterborough when it opens in the historic former city library in Broadway next month.

Prem Devkota, who has restaurants in Spalding and Grantham, has set about transforming the premises, last used as Ba Shoh, a multi-cuisine venue which closed at the end of 2017, two years after opening.

The former Break for the Border nightclub and Imperial Bento restaurant underwent a lavish and costly refurbishment four years ago, but Prem will be adding some traditional Nepalese touches as authentic as the food set to feature in the menus.

Restaurant consultant Prem said Gurkha Durbaar (it means palace) would be “more than just a curry house” and is promising authentic food, chosen from the most popular dishes in Nepal, and not on any menus outside of London. There will still be a place on the menu for popular Indian dishes however.

“When we found this property was available I was inspired, I just fell in love with the place. It is a former library, a beautiful building and we felt it was just perfect for us.

“I am looking forward to bringing something new and exiting - the most popular, authentic Nepalese dishes and Indian food on a large scale - to Peterborough city centre.”

When it opens, expected to be in the second half of October, the 160-cover restaurant will create more than 20 jobs.