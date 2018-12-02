New recruits at Peterborough fire stations

Five new firefighters have started work at Peterborough stations.

The new faces will soon be seen riding in fire engines as they begin their operational careers with the service in the coming weeks. This follows them completing an intensive 11-week training course in Cardiff, delivered by South Wales Fire and Rescue Service.

The new recruits

Dewi Pearce, Emma Chapman and Emma Seymour will be starting at Dogsthorpe Fire Station, while Liam Mountford and Matt Beare will be starting at Stanground Fire Station. Other new recruits are starting across the county.