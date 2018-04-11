New plans for nursery submitted for derelict Peterborough pub

Plans to convert a derelict pub into a nursery have been submitted to Peterborough City Council.

Alpha Kindergarten wants to replace The Fenman in Stanground which sits on the corner of Whittlesey Road and Coneygree Road.

The company currently has a nursery in Fletton which it has been running for more than 20 years.

An application submitted to the council on its behalf by planning consultants The Planning Hub states: “The applicants wish to build on the success of their existing premises and, rather than extending, are looking to develop new premises in an alternative and expanding part of the city in order that their premises are at the heart of the community that they serve.”

The nursery would operate from 8am to 6pm for children from birth until pre-school. There would be 12 car parking spaces along with a four bay ‘drop-off’ zone close to the main entrance doors.

The need for childcare places in the Stanground South ward, which The Fenman is in, was revealed by a council report in March 2017 which stated there is a requirement for 168 more places by 2021, on top of an extra 67 places in the neighbouring Fletton & Stanground ward.

The planning application adds: “The use of the premises as a (failing) public house could arguably be a use that is harmful to the amenity of nearby residents, especially during the late evenings.

“Its replacement with a children’s nursery will retain the community use of the site but will offer a better use for it that will be more sympathetic to its residential surroundings and will be more appealing from a community perspective, especially as it will be a day-time use.”