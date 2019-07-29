New Peterborough tea room and bistro hoping to chalk up a success

The latest addition to Peterborough’s food and drink scene opens tomorrow... in familiar surroundings.

The Chalkboard Tea Room and Bistro offered a taste of what was to come at the Key Theatre’s Riverside restaurant at a preview night ahead of Tuesday’s launch. It remains a stunning location and the work done outside with new seating only adds to its river Embankment appeal. It is the brainchild of Andy Jones and Hannah Spence, who after looking at a number of premises for the venture were over the moon with the theatre site. Hannah, a former teacher, had dreamed of opening a tea room and businessman Andy, a director of City Resource Ltd and Escape Peterborough, a family friend, felt it was too good an opportunity to turn down. Open all day (a big plus factor) Tuesday to Sunday they will be serving breakfast until 12noon, afternoon tea until 5pm - including a children’s version with cute shaped sandwiches - light lunches and into the evening what they hope will become their signature dish the chalkboards - British, Spanish or Italian charcuterie with olives, stuffed peppers and the like. There will also be vegetarian and vegan alternatives and a cheese chalkboard. Andy said: “ We are not just here for theatregoers, we will be open from morning until night. We felt it was important to provide quality food, simple dishes that are still good on the eye and we are using lots of local produce Hambleton’s bread and Grasmere Farm pork for instance. We want it to be a relaxed experience, where families can come and enjoy a bite to eat in comfortable surroundings, inside or out. We will also have a few more dishes to suit theatregoers who want to arrive early, grab something to eat with family or friends and then watch the show.” They also want to tap into the post-theatre scene too, so they will stay open late at weekends to give people an opportunity to wind-down with a drink and maybe even some music after a show.

1. Chalkboard Tea Room and Bistro The Chalkboard Tea Room and Bistro. Photo: J Seymour Photography Freelance Buy a Photo

2. Chalkboard Tea Room and Bistro The Chalkboard Tea Room and Bistro which is opening in the Riverside restaurant at the Key Theatre Oi2f7vemhPGpBDf9CpFE Other 3rd Party Buy a Photo

3. Chalkboard Tea Room and Bistro The Chalkboard Tea Room and Bistro which is opening in the Riverside restaurant at the Key Theatre Other 3rd Party Buy a Photo

4. Chalkboard Tea Room and Bistro The Chalkboard Tea Room and Bistro which is opening in the Riverside restaurant at the Key Theatre Other 3rd Party Buy a Photo

View more