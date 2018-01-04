New Peterborough pub and restaurant re-opens after closing ‘on police advice’

A new Peterborough pub and restaurant has re-opened after closing its doors due to what it said was “police advice.”

Mulberry Tree Farm in Kempley Close, Hampton, was closed yesterday (Wednesday, January 3), three days after police were called to reports of a man, who was with a number of other people, threatening and intimidating staff and customers.

Following the incident the carvery bolstered security, leading to accusations that it was refusing entry to people they believed were from the traveller community, before closing its doors.

At the time, a spokesperson for Greene King, which runs the pub and restaurant, said: “Due to a local event and on the advice from the police we had extra security on site on New Year’s Day to manage entry into the car park.

“We apologise for any offence or inconvenience caused by the way it was implemented. Along with many other restaurants in the area police have advised we remain closed. We hope to be able to re-open as soon as possible.”

Two days after issuing the statement the establishment has now re-opened and is serving customers.

Police denied that restaurants in Hampton had been advised to close, but a spokeswoman said before Mulberry Tree Farm had first opened on December 18 the constabulary had “advised that as the licence holder they have the right to close the venue as and when they wish to do so.”

