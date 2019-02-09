New Peterborough Post Office set to open as talks progress

Have your say

A new Post Office looks set to open in the Ortons.

Orton Express - Sheri Foodstore in Church Drive, Orton Waterville, has passed an interview with the Post Office to open up a branch.

A spokesperson for the Post Office said: “We are now working hard to progress those plans.”

The shop declined to comment.

There have been several changes to Post Office services in the Ortons recently.

The branch at McColl’s in the Ortongate Shopping Centre closed in January, while residents have also seen the Orton Malborne Post Office at Herlington disappear last July.

However, in better news Post Office services will begin being delivered on Wednesday, March 6 at Londis in the Matley Centre, Orton Brimbles.

The loss of the Ortongate branch followed a breakdown in talks between the Post Office, McColl’s and QD Stores, which was meant to be taking on the services.

QD Stores said it had been unable to agree a contract with the Post Office for a branch in its premises “on terms that suit them and which are commercially viable for us”.