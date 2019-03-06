New Peterborough Post Office opens its doors

A new Post Office in Peterborough has opened its doors, providing a lifeline for residents affected by the loss of nearby branches.

Londis in the Matley Centre, Orton Brimbles, opened today (Wednesday, March 6) and will provide a service to residents seven days a week.

Owners of the shop Subramaniam Nithythasan and Subramaniam Nithaharan said they had decided to accommodate a branch in-store after being concerned about the loss of services in the Ortons.

It followed the closures of McColl’s in the Ortongate Shopping Centre and Orton Malborne Post Office in Herlington.

Kevin Cox, area network change manager for the Post Office, said: “We want to make it as easy as possible for customers to pay their bills, withdraw cash from their bank accounts and send and collect their mail at a time and place that suits them best.

“We know how important our services are to customers and are confident that this brand new Post Office, alongside the other branches in the area at Alwalton, Longthorpe and Orton Longueville, will ensure that people in this area of Orton Brimbles have easy access to our services.”

The new branch offers a number of Post Office services, from posting letters and parcels to collecting and returning online shopping items.

Customers of main UK banks can also use a wide range of banking services including cash withdrawals and balance enquiries.

The new Post Office will be open Monday to Saturday from 8am to 8pm, and on Sundays from 8am to 5.30pm.

RELATED

Lifeline for Peterborough residents as new Post Office branch announced