New Peterborough marathon launched

Peterborough runners will be able to test themselves over a full 26.2 miles on a new marathon in their home city.

The Peterborough Marathon will take place on Sunday, April 14, and see joggers weave their way through the city, starting at the Marriott Hotel at Lynch Wood business park, taking them through the Nene Park and Ferry Meadows, into the city centre, along the riverbank towards King’s Dyke before returning to finish at Lynch Wood.

Organisers Sublime Racing say the race will be run on 95 per cent traffic free roads,

Course Director André Pittock says “Most marathoners will already be in full training and will have identified their target race for 2019.

“We plan to have a relatively low-key debut running of the event this year to allow us to gain a full understanding of the demands of hosting the full distance marathon.”

Initially the race aims to attract runners who would like the chance to try a new race that’s both scenic and relatively flat, so providing the opportunity for a Personal Best over the distance.

Runners wishing to register for the Peterborough Marathon 2019 can do so online at www.sublimeracing.com