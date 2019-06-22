New Peterborough exhibition showcases eminent artist Graham’s love of many things

Vivacity’s rolling programme at Peterborough Museum and Art Gallery is now showcasing the work of Graham Crowley, an experienced painter whose career has spanned over half a century.

During this time, Graham’s paintings have evolved through many different styles. Graham was also Professor of Painting at the Royal College of Art.

This current exhibition, which opened last week and runs until September, is ‘A Love of Many Things’ and forms a broad survey of his work which will give first time visitors to the gallery, or people previously unfamiliar with Graham’s work, a perfect introduction.

The title - A Love of Many Things - refers to Graham’s many interests and obsessions over the past 40 years, many of which have informed his paintings. Along with painting, Graham has a number of

other fascinations, including philately (stamp collecting), motorcycles, and contemporary graphic novels. His interests in philately and motorcycles in particular led him to be commissioned to produce artwork for a special edition of stamps entitled ‘Great British Motorcycles’ for the Isle of Man Post Office in 2018.

Alongside Graham’s many paintings, the exhibition will also include a handmade classic and custom motorcycle based upon a 1937 OK Supreme.

Graham says, however: “This is not a retrospective, so much as a collection of obsessions and passions. I am asking you, as the viewer, to imagine that you are looking at a group show by five or six painters who have all responded differently to their experience of the last 40 years.”

Vivacity’s rolling programme of art at Peterborough Museum and Art Gallery regularly offers a wide variety of different things to see. Previous exhibitions have ranged from works by renowned British sculptor Sir Anthony Caro to, more recently, some quirky and humorous works by Peterborough based artist Ann Bellamy. Last year Vivacity were also responsible for the resiting of Sir Antony Gormley’s ‘Places to Be’ sculptures which now overlook Cathedral Square.

Vivacity’s Director of Culture Operations, Richard Hunt, says: “We at Vivacity are so proud of being able to bring such a high quality programme of art to the city and this exhibition from Graham Crowley is no different. As a charity our mission is to inspire and enrich the lives of the people of Peterborough. One of the most important ways that we can do this is making art more accessible.

“Graham Crowley is a painter of national significance and a former Professor of Painting at the Royal College of Art.

His exhibition aptly named ‘A Love of Many Things’ is a mixture of styles, and reflects his great passions for art, music, motorcycles and much more, providing a perfect introduction to his work.”

The exhibition runs until September 18, as part of a limited tour including Highlanes Gallery in Drogheda, Ireland.

You can find out more about all exhibitions at Peterborough Museum and Art Gallery online at vivacity.org.