New Peterborough Cathedral guide book is released

Peterborough Cathedral has taken delivery of a new souvenir guide book.

The richly illustrated 48-page guide describes the history of the cathedral site from Roman times to the present day. It has been in preparation for some time and the text has been compiled by historians, clergy and other members of the cathedral team.

The production of the guide was supported by a grant from the Heritage Lottery Fund.

Canon Ian Black, who wrote and edited parts of the guide book, said: “We are very pleased with the way the souvenir guide has turned out. It has been a truly collaborative effort.”

Copies are available from the cathedral shop or website at £6.