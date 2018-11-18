New park planned for city

Residents in Millfield will benefit from improved community facilities including a new park, play equipment and outdoor gym.

Peterborough City Council, in conjunction with Gladstone Connect and the local community, successfully applied for a WREN grant of just over £97,000 to establish a new park.

The park will be created in a green space between Gladstone Street and Bourges Boulevard. It will include an adventure trail, playground and table tennis facilities and is planned to open in spring 2019.

Following a public consultation earlier this year in which local residents were asked for their views on how the area could be enhanced, new play equipment has been installed in Russell Street, Hobson playground and New England playgrounds.

An outdoor gym based in Gladstone recreation ground, which is the first of its kind in Peterborough, opened earlier this week. It features 12 fitness stations allowing 20 users at once to enjoy free exercise.

Fitness group Solution 4Health will run free training sessions at the gym, which will advertised on a notice board next to the gym.

Irene Walsh, Peterborough City Council’s Cabinet Member for Communities, said: “I am delighted that these much-needed community facilities will soon be available for families in the area to enjoy.”