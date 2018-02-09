New owner for jewellery and accessories boutique in Peterborough

Have your say

An independent retailer in Peterborough city centre is under new ownership.

The jewellery and accessories boutique Style, in Queensgate shopping centre's Westgate Arcade, has been bought by its current manager Amanda Dinatale.

Ms Dinatale, who has been manager for nine years, has bought the shop from Sandra Marshall, who created the business more than 10 years ago and has just retired.

Ms Dinatale's links with the shop began when she dropped in to buy a bracelet.

She said: "A relative received a beautiful bracelet for her birthday one year and I loved it so much, I wanted one for myself.

"I popped into Style nine years ago to buy one and got speaking to Sandra about how I used to be a retail manager and how much I loved her store.

"This lead to Sandra offering me a job and I have loved working there ever since.

"I think the brands we stock are beautiful, unique and the store caters for all tastes.

"I am really excited to be the new owner and can’t wait for the future."

Over the last decade, Style proved so popular with shoppers that the business had to be moved to larger premises.

The brands on offer have increased over the years and include Vendula, which is exclusive to Peterborough, Trollbeads, Virtue and Butler and Wilson.