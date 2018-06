Have your say

Mayor of Peterborough Cllr Chris Ash has been formally installed as the city’s First Citizen for the forthcoming 2018/19 year.

Cllr Ash and Mayoress Doreen Roberts, as well as Deputy Mayor Cllr John Fox and Deputy Mayoress Cllr Judy Fox, joined dignitaries in a procession to Peterborough Cathedral where the installation was held.

Cllr John Fox was mayor last year before becoming deputy.

Cllr Ash, who was confirmed as the new mayor in May, is pictured on the right in the red robe.