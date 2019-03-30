New lease of life for Peterborough community centre

A group which has taken over a community centre in Dogsthorpe has had a street sign put up as even the locals were struggling to find it!

Bluebell Over 60s has taken over the lease of the Bluebell Community Centre, which is tucked away in Bluebell Avenue. The city council transferred over the building to the group and after some lobbying agreed to put up new signage.

Group secretary Angela Pearson said they are looking to get more people to hire out the hall, and to encourage new members to join, with people aged 50 and above now eligible. They are also looking for a caretaker. Cllr Ansar Ali (pictured left), who has been assisting the group, said: “I am delighted to see the signs go up which will raise the profile of the centre and encourage greater usage and an increase in membership. “