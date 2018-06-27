New head of fundraising with considerable charity experience appointed at Peterborough Cathedral

A new head of fundraising who has considerable experience in the charity sector has been appointed at Peterborough Cathedral.

Dawn Caplin will begin her new role as head of fundraising and development early next month as she helps to put the cathedral’s finances in a sustainable position after well-documented monetary problems.

Dawn most recently worked for the CIPS Global Foundation, a charity that supports disadvantaged students worldwide with bursaries and scholarships.

Previously she worked with the Australian charity Breakaway, securing funds to provide respite for adults with disabilities and children with high medical needs.

She has also worked in fundraising at Kidney Research UK in Peterborough and for the British Red Cross in their charity retail sector.

Dawn said: “I am delighted and proud to be joining the team at such a pivotal time, Peterborough Cathedral is at the heart of the city and steeped in history - it’s important to preserve this amazing building now and for generations to come.”

Peter Lawson, chair of the Cathedral Trust, said: “We are delighted to welcome Dawn to the team. I have no doubt that her knowledge and skill will be a great asset to the trust as it draws the Peterborough 900 Campaign to a close and takes up the challenge of a new phase of its work.”

Chris Dalliston, Dean of Peterborough, said: “Dawn will bring experience, energy and creativity to the work of the development trust. We look forward to working with her and the trust as we continue to develop the cathedral as a place of celebration, hospitality and service.”

Dawn can be contacted be emailing dawn.caplin@peterboughcathedraltrust.org or by calling 01733 685480.