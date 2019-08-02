New electric vehicle charging stations installed at Peterborough garden centre

Two new electric vehicle charging stations have been installed in the car park at Dobbies Garden Centre in Cygnet Park, Phorpres Way, Hampton.

It follows a recent collaboration with locally owned company Nest Group, with the charging points able to be be found on Zap-Map.

Scott Stibbs, concessions director at Dobbies, said: “At Dobbies we prioritise our customer’s experience when they come to visit their local stores. We are very proud to update our electric vehicle charging points, therefore offering a more efficient service.

“As a company we are working towards becoming a more sustainable business, and we believe it is moves such as the collaboration with Nest that will help us achieve this.”

Lewis Butler from Nest Group said: “We are delighted to be working alongside Dobbies to enhance the offering for electric vehicle owners in and around the Peterborough area.

“At Nest we pride ourselves on our ability to install a range of different charging points to offer up to the owners of any fully electric or hybrid vehicle and look forward to seeing our latest additions in use at Dobbies.”

Kieron Alsop, managing director of Rolec EV, said: “We are really pleased to see our Quantum EV charging pedestals in full operation at Dobbies Garden Centre, Peterborough.

“We look forward to working closely with Peterborough based Nest Group to further develop the EV charging infrastructure in the region, and potentially expanding upon Dobbies’ EV charging facilities nationally.”