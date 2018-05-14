New director of music at Peterborough Cathedral appointed

Peterborough Cathedral has appointed its first ever female new director of music.

Tansy Castledine, who has been director of music at St Mark’s, Hamilton Terrace, London, since 2012, will take up the post in September, the Chapter of Peterborough Cathedral has announced.

Ms Castledine was also director of music at St George’s College, Weybridge, for 11 years where she led the department in giving concerts, making international tours, broadcasting on BBC radio and television and recording CDs with the choirs.

The Very Revd Chris Dalliston, Dean of Peterborough, said: “We are absolutely delighted that Tansy has agreed to join us as our new director of music.

“She will undoubtedly bring a great deal of insight, skill and experience with her and we look forward to welcoming her to the cathedral community and seeing the music department continue to flourish under her leadership.”

Ms Castledine is a prize winning graduate of Exeter College, Oxford, and the Royal Academy of Music, and is a former president of the MMA, the UK’s largest and longest established association of music teaching professionals.

She is a Fellow of the Royal College of Organists, an Associate of the Royal Academy of Music and holds the National Professional Qualification in Senior Leadership.

She has also held positions with Finchley Children’s Music Group and City University London, and run courses and examined for the Royal School of Church Music.

In addition to her work at St Mark’s, she is currently deputy head (Academic) at Wisbech Grammar School and musical director of Ramsey Choral Society.

She said: “I am absolutely thrilled to be appointed director of music at Peterborough Cathedral.

“The opportunity to continue Steven Grahl’s excellent work and to contribute to the life of the cathedral community is a really exciting prospect.

“Whilst I will be very sad to leave St Mark’s, Hamilton Terrace, after six immensely enjoyable years, I am very much looking forward to working with the Chapter to shape the musical provision at Peterborough Cathedral over the coming years.”

Ms Castledine is one of only three women holding similar roles in music departments at English cathedrals (the others being at Guildford and Arundel).

She succeeds Steven Grahl who has held the post since 2014 and is leaving to become organist at Christ Church, Oxford.