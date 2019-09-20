New dessert restaurant brings Heaven to Peterborough city centre

A luxury dessert restaurant opens for business in Peterborough city centre tomorrow (Saturday) creating 23 jobs

Heavenly Desserts is all set to begin trading on Cowgate after an extensive refurbishment of a former Chinese restaurant - and ahead of the opening and tonight’s VIP launch, the PT took a look inside. Imran Ali, director of the business said: “Peterborough is a great place to live with lots of culture and plenty of things to do. I can see the new cafe becoming the heart of the community.” He added: “We are a dessert restaurant, not a parlour and therefore the interior is designed to be stunning with clean lines, open and airy space that is inviting for business meetings, for taking relaxing breaks during city centre shopping visits and to become one of the coolest hang out places to meet friends and family.” The launch event was being attended by Mayor of Peterborough Cllr Gul Nawaz and deputy Mayor Councillor Diane Lamb. They were joined by more than 100 VIP guests who were the first to sample the sweet dishes available from the restaurant’s extensive menu.

