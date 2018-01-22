New Dean ‘humbled’ as he is installed at Peterborough Cathedral

The new Dean of Peterborough was installed at a special service at the Cathedral.

The Very Revd Chris Dalliston was installed as the 47th Dean of Peterborough on Saturday.

The service was attended by civic dignitaries and clergy from the City and Diocese of Peterborough, as well as from further afield. There were representatives from other faith traditions, members of the public and people from the Cathedral’s congregation present. The Chapter of Newcastle Cathedral, where Chris has been Dean since 2003, took part in the procession and the Bishop of Newcastle, the Rt Revd Christine Hardman, formally presented the Dean Designate to the Bishop of Peterborough at the start of the service.

Very Rev Dalliston was welcomed on behalf of the Cathedral congregation by Miriam Sellick, and on behalf of the diocese by Peter Lawson, Chair of the Peterborough Cathedral Development Trust. The City’s Chief Executive, Gillian Beasley, welcomed him on behalf of Peterborough City Council.

Addressing the Dean and the congregation in his sermon, Bishop of Peterborough Right Rev Donald Allister contrasted the glory, wonder and dignity of the installation service with the Christ-like self-giving service that would be required of the Dean, and of all those called to leadership. He said the Cathedral in the city stands as a reminder that leadership is about service rather than about worldly power (even if such power might have been the ambition of some of the more notorious medieval Abbots).

Speaking after the service he said: “It is extraordinarily uplifting and humbling to be invited to share in ministry at Peterborough Cathedral as it enters its 900th year.

“I am thankful for the gift of colleagues to build a great future for the cathedral, the diocese and the city. I am looking forward to working with all people and every faith as we seek the well being of the city.”

The new Dean wasn’t the only member of the clergy being installed at the weekend.

On Sunday the Revd Canon Sarah Brown was installed as Canon Missioner during a service of Choral Evensong. Sarah was formerly Team Vicar of Daventry with Special Responsibility for Braunston, Welton and Ashby St Ledgers and Rural Dean of Daventry.