New Cross Keys Homes office opens in Peterborough city centre

Peterborough’s largest housing association has opened its doors to a brand new retail space on Bridge Street.

Cross Keys Homes’ new ‘Customer Central’ includes self-serve payment machines, touchscreen kiosks and space for one-to-one customer consultations.

Members of the Cross Keys care team are based at Customer Central alongside sales and service advisers for enquiries relating to homes and services.

The office is open Monday to Saturday, from 8.30am until 5.30pm, except Thursdays when it is open until 7pm.

It is also the main hub for new customers to view LifeLine personal alarm equipment and to discuss care needs. Cross Keys chief executive Claire Higgins said: “Everyone is welcome to come and take a look at what we have to offer and chat to a member of the team.

“Hopefully, you’ll learn that we might be able to help you in ways you hadn’t previously realised.”