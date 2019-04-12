New commercial director for Peterborough Cathedral

Peterborough Cathedral has announced they have appointed a new commercial director.

Dave Cramp, a Fellow of the Institute of Travel and Tourism, brings entrepreneurial expertise and energy to the task, having worked in the travel, leisure and hospitality industry for 35 years.

Dave worked for Thomas Cook for 30 years across the UK, undertaking a range of roles in travel sales, retail training and tour operations, leading teams of up to 500 and delivering sales budgets up to three quarters of a billion pounds. This would eventually bring him to Peterborough to lead the Scheduled Holidays Contact Centre. Leaving Thomas Cook in 2013, Dave ran his own consultancy business before taking on a challenging remit as Head of Sales for Warner Leisure Hotels in 2016.

Dave is married to Philippa and, together with their son Charlie, they live in Maxey.

The Very Revd Chris Dalliston, Dean of Peterborough, said: “Dave is a positive and engaging person who comes with a wealth of experience, especially in the hospitality industry.

“This is a key appointment in our aim to become financially sustainable and able to invest in our mission. We look forward to him joining the team, and working with him as we seek to be a place of generous and inclusive welcome.”

Mr Cramp said: “I’m very excited to be joining the Cathedral staff and look forward to the challenge ahead. If we can match the levels of passion, dedication and commitment I have observed being demonstrated by the team with similarly impressive financial results, the future will be very bright indeed – enhancing the continuation of the important work of the Cathedral in the community. I can’t wait to roll my sleeves up and get cracking.”

Dave will be taking up his post at the end of April 2019.