New Branch Standard for Peterborough Royal Naval Association

The Peterborough and District Branch of the Royal Naval Association (RNA) held a service at All Saints’ Church, Park Road, for the laying-up of their old Branch Standard and the dedication of a new one.

The service was led by the Rev’d Greg Roberts with members of the RNA branch participating in the laying up ceremony and in the act of dedication.

The service, and reception afterwards, was attended by Mayor of Peterborough Cllr Chris Ash, Mayoress Doreen Roberts, Deputy Mayor Cllr John Fox, Deputy Mayoress Cllr Judy Fox, RNA national chairman Keith Ridley, and many shipmates and members of other Armed Forces associations.

The branch is in No 6 Area of the RNA structure and the Area Standard was also paraded, as were the standards of other branches and associations.

The Peterborough & District Branch, which is marking its 40th anniversary, wanted to say thank you to all who attended the service and reception.

The branch meets at 7pm on the first Tuesday of each month (apart from January) at the Peterborough & District Indoors Bowling Club in Burton Street, PE1 5HA.