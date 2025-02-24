New 'better than expected' pay rise for Peterborough staff at supermarket operator Aldi

Pay increase comes into force next month

Supermarket chain Aldi is to give a ‘better than expected’ pay increase to staff in its Peterborough stores.​

Store assistants at Aldi, which has six stores in Peterborough, will see their hourly rates rise to at least £12.75 from March 1 this year.

The amount is more than the £12.71 an hour increase that was announced last month by Aldi and is also higher than the Real Living Wage, which stands at £12.60 per hour.

Supermarket operator Aldi is increasing the hourly pay rates for its staff in Peterborough

And the supermarket chain says that pay will rise further to £13.66 nationally based on the length of service.

A spokesperson added: “We have also committed to a further pay increase for store colleagues from September 2025, taking its minimum rates of pay for Store Assistants to £12.85 per hour nationally.

"Aldi continues to be the only supermarket to offer all colleagues paid breaks, which is worth approximately £1,370 a year for the average store colleague.”

Giles Hurley, Chief Executive Officer of Aldi UK and Ireland, said: “This latest increase recognises the important contribution that our colleagues make day in, day out and ensures they are rewarded fully for their contribution with industry-leading pay.

“Every member of Team Aldi plays an important role in providing the best products, service and value to the millions of shoppers that visit our stores.”

The Real Living Wage is a voluntary arrangement set up by the Living Wage Foundation and based on the cost of living and stands at £12.60 an hour.

The National Living Wage is set by the Government, is statutory, and currently stands at £11.44 per hour, rising to £12.21 per hour in April.