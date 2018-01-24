New Battery Store opens in Peterborough creating two jobs

A specialist retailer has expanded its operations with a move into Peterborough.

Battery Store has grown its network of stores in the UK to five by opening four new outlets.

The new stores include one in Lincoln Road, Peterborough, which will employ two people.

Henry James, managing director of Battery Store, said: “At Battery Store, we pride ourselves on excellent product knowledge and the ability to offer a personalised service to all customers, underpinned by over 100 years’ combined experience in the battery industry.

"The opening of these new stores means the demand for professional batteries continues to increase as customers realise the benefits of adopting the latest battery technologies to boost the power and longevity of their vehicles and equipment.”

Ther other new stores will be in Cannock, Bangor (Northern Ireland) and Nottingham and join the existing store in Market Harborough, in Leicestershire.