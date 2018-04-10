Nene Valley Railway website crashes due to huge demand as Peterborough Flying Scotsman tickets go on sale

Huge demand for tickets to ride the Nene Valley Railway pulled by the world famous Flying Scotsman has today crashed the website.

Tickets for the locomotive's three day visit went on sale at 10am this morning and the unprecedented demand soon crashed www.nvr.org.uk/events/flying-scotsman

The Flying Scotsman with Peterborough's Crescent Bridge in the background

The locomotive will be in public service on September 29 and 30 and October 1 at Nene Valley Railway as part of a nationwide tour.

A spokesman for Nene Valley Railway said: "The advice is keep trying...

"Our web and ticket providers were appraised of the demand but seemingly haven't quite stepped up to the mark.

"The 'phones are red hot of course but as we use the same system provider even if we can answer all we can do is apologise

"There are around 1800 tickets still available so it isn't time to panic yet!"

Tickets for one round trip cost:

*Adults/Seniors £25.00

*Children £ £13.00 (3 to 16 years)

*Peak shuttle service £5.00 per person on presentation of your Flying Scotsman E ticket, normal fares apply for the Peak service if not in possession of a Flying Scotsman E Ticket

Jerry Thurston from Nene Valley Railway said: "Our Popular Jolly Fisherman Fish and Chips service will also be operating hauled by the locomotive.

"The locomotive appears with kind thanks to the National Railway Museum and Riley & Son (E) as a thank you for the assistance the NVR provided in October with repairs to the locomotive."

The engine was travelling through the city in October last year when it developed a fault. It was taken to Nene Valley Railway where a full inspection was carried out and repairs were made to axles. The train stayed at Nene Valley Railway for 10 days while the work was carried out.

The national tour began last month and will last into the autumn.

Jim Lowe, head of operations at the National Railway Museum, said: “Flying Scotsman is a true symbol of engineering excellence and continues to inspire and amaze crowds of people wherever it goes.

“Flying Scotsman is a fantastic ambassador for the National Railway Museum and we aim to give as many people as possible the chance to see this legend of the steam age.”

For more information about the Flying Scotsman, visit www.flyingscotsman.org.uk/events/scotsman-on-the-tracks/.