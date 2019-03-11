Nearly £10k raised for Peterborough charity bringing football to ill and disadvantaged children

Have your say

A Peterborough based charity which provides football-related activities for ill, bereaved and disadvantaged children has received two donations totalling nearly £10,000.

The Free Kicks Foundation received £6,400 from Bauer Media Group, and nearly £3,200 from AEGON, after fundraising from both companies during 2018.

The donation from AEGON

The charity’s founder Steve Thorpe said: “We were honoured and humbled by recent donations received from city companies Bauer Media Group and AEGON.

“This money will make a huge difference to our charity and we plan to spend it all locally, giving children nominated by organisations around the county the chance to be mascots at Peterborough United.

“Thank you to all involved at Bauer Media and AEGON for their efforts over the year.”