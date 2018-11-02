National recognition for hero Baston lorry driver who saved man's life by the side of the road

A lorry driver has gained national recognition for saving a man's life at the side of the road.

MQP (Midland Quarry Products) driver Darren Peace, who is based at Baston Asphalt plant, was recently awarded the Royal Humane Society Award for Resuscitation.

He received the award for administering CPR to a van driver who suffered a heart attack at the wheel of his vehicle near Bourne.

Darren and another two members of the public attended the driver until emergency services arrived at the scene.

Darren said that whilst travelling on the outskirts of Bourne he saw a van veer off the road and into a hedgerow. By chance Darren had completed a first aid refresher course two weeks previously so he immediately knew what to do.

He found the driver slumped across the passenger seat and with help of another two members of the public they got the driver out of the van and Darren got to work.

Darren received his award recently from the High Sheriff of Lincolnshire at a ceremony in Lincoln which was also attended by the Chief Constable of Lincolnshire Police.