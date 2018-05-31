National Lottery’s 5,000 millionaires reveal weird purchases and how they chose their lucky numbers

Have your say

The National Lottery has now created 5,000 millionaires, including 88 from the PE postcode which includes Peterborough and the surrounding areas.

And to celebrate National Lottery has revealed how many of the winners chose their lucky numbers, and how they splashed the cash after winning.

How they chose their numbers:

. Lucky Dip® from machine (54%)

. Own choice of random numbers (15%)

. Birthday dates

. Ages of family/friends

. Car registration plates

. Door numbers

Many said they knew they would win

. A fortune teller predicted it

. A dream

. Reading it in their stars

. A sign from the other side

. A lucky streak

. Having a run of bad luck

Unusual places to keep your ticket

. In the dog basket

. Under the carpet

. Stapled to shirt pocket

. In a photo frame

. Down a sock

. Under a snake tank

. In a budgie cage

. Under a shed

. Under a flowerpot

Surprising/wonderful first purchases

. One dozen doughnuts

. A cheese grater

. Dog biscuits

. A rug

. A five-foot ‘Shaun the Sheep’ model

. A Bruce Springsteen CD

. Men’s final Wimbledon tickets

. Hot tub

. Pet lambs

. Lamborghini branded lighter

. Private art tutor

How they pimp their homes

. Walk-in wardrobe (51%)

. Electric gates (41%)

. A hot tub (36%)

. A games room (36%)

. River, pond or lake (28%)

. A bar (24%)

. A snooker table (23%)

. A home gym (19%)

. A summer house/gazebo (18%)

. A cinema (15%)

Best thing about winning

. Financial security

. No worries

. Looking after friends and family

. Giving up work

. Spending time with family

. Paying off mortgage

. Donating to charity

. Luxury holidays

. Put kids through university