National award for Peterborough teacher

Deborah Simpson, second in charge of science at Queen Katharine Academy, in Walton, Peterborough, has received a national award for her commitment to providing the best education possible to pupils by Ambition Institute.

She was one of five teachers and school leaders to be recognised at a celebration event in London.

Ambition Institute is a new graduate school for teachers, school leaders and system leaders, formed when two education charities merged last year.

Its suite of programmes helps educators serving children from disadvantaged backgrounds to keep getting better.

Deborah has been at QKA since September 2018, where she has implemented a variety of schemes to enrich the lives of students, including revision sessions, and making the science curriculum more accessible to all learners.

She was presented with her award by ex-Apprentice star Jaz Ampaw-Farr.

Deborah, who’s just completed the Teaching Leaders (secondary) programme, said: “I am delighted to have been recognised by my peers for this award. The course has been extremely inspiring and has made me even more determined to aim to be a future headteacher of a secondary school where I can make even more of an impact.”

Melanie Renowden, interim CEO of Ambition Institute, said: “It’s an absolute honour to celebrate each and every person who has completed one of our programmes this year, and this event marks a really important day for them in their quest to keep getting better. Each of these winners has shown real commitment so it’s right that we recognise them.

“Improving teaching and school leadership is the best way to make sure every pupil gets a great education. No other aspects of the school system have as much influence on pupil achievement.”