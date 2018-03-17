Names chosen for Quays

The city’s rail and wildlife heritages are celebrated in the names selected for buildings and roads at the new £120 million Fletton Quays development.

The new office accommodation for Peterborough City Council, called Sand Martin House, will sit on Bittern Way.

Additionally, The Mill, which will be an arts and culture hub, will be on Mayflower Close.

A4 class No. 4464 Bittern is the name of a famed steam locomotive which ran on the East Coast Main Line through Peterborough in the mid-20th century.

The B1 class engine, one of which was named Mayflower, is a type that could frequently be seen passing through the city in post-war years.

Connected to Peterborough’s wildlife, bitterns can be spotted year round and sand martins are welcome summer visitors to the city and complement its diverse birdlife.

Two other names are Merlin Drive, leading from East Station Road, and Nene Promenade, which will pass alongside the river’s edge from London Road. Merlin was also the name of one of the class of A4 streamlined locomotives.